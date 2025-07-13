July 13: Authorities deny NC permission to pay homage to ‘martyrs’

The Srinagar district magistrate on Saturday rejected the ruling National Conference’s plea seeking permission to pay homage to the 22 people on Martyrs’ Day and said violators will be dealt with strictly. National Conference and other political parties were adamant to hold programmes there on Sunday. It is deeply unfortunate that on a day of profound historical and emotional significance for the people of Jammu and Kashmir, the district administration has chosen to bar peaceful tributes to the martyrs of July 13, 1931 at Khawaja Bazar, Nowhatta, said NC spokesperson. (File)

“The district administration Srinagar has denied permission to all applicants intending to proceed towards Khawaja Bazar, Nowhatta on 13th July 2025 (Sunday). The general public is hereby advised to strictly comply with these instructions and refrain from violating the orders issued by District Administration. Any violation of these orders shall invite strict legal action under relevant provisions of law,” Srinagar police wrote on X.

Reacting to the decision, NC spokesperson Tanvir Sadiq said,” It is deeply unfortunate that on a day of profound historical and emotional significance for the people of Jammu and Kashmir, the district administration has chosen to bar peaceful tributes to the martyrs of July 13, 1931 at Khawaja Bazar, Nowhatta. Denying people the space to remember their martyrs is fundamentally unjust. We urge the administration to reflect on the gravity of this decision. No order can suppress memory. No restriction can erase truth.”

PDP leader Iltija Mufti pays homage

“Knowing that tomorrow we’d be prevented from moving out, managed to pay tributes to our martyrs who laid down their lives on 13th July 1931 for democracy. Their memory is being wilfully erased yet their voices echo in every Kashmiri’s heart that refuses to bow & dares to hope,” Iltija Mufti wrote on X and pasted her picture along with flowers at the cemetery.

Peoples Conference president and legislator Handwara Sajad Gani Lone has called for restoration of July 13 as an official public holiday. “The memory of the July 13 martyrs is both cherished and sacred. Denying a day of remembrance will neither erase their memory nor diminish the sacrifices they made,” he said, adding that reinstating the July 13 holiday is the bare minimum tribute the state can offer to those who laid down their lives in 1931.

“We support any proposal to officially re-declare July 13 as a holiday. It is the least that we can do for those who sacrificed their lives,” he said.

Lone further said that all non-combatant civilians killed post-1989 should also be honoured as martyrs, underlining a broader and inclusive recognition of sacrifice and suffering.

BJP has already opposed the programmes to be held on July 13. “We don’t consider the people killed on July 13 as martyrs,” BJP state spokesperson Altaf Thakur said.

Parra questions J&K govt for distancing themselves from July 13

Earlier, PDP minister had questioned the government and J&K ministers .“Why has the J&K govt distanced itself from July 13? Neither the chief minister nor any of the top official or the CMO officials have taken charge of its revival or reviewed its preparedness. Has governance shifted to the NC’s Nawai Subh office? From Waqf resolutions to anti-BJP grandstanding, now even commemoration of July 13 is stage-managed from their party office, not from office of @CM_JnK ,”Parra wrote on X.

What stops the chief minister of J&K from visiting Mazaar-e-Shuhada on 13 July? If Farooq sb and Omar Abdullah sb can walk into Hazratbal shrine, what is the fear that keeps them away from the graves where Sheikh Abdullah began his political journey?” Parra wrote on X.

July 13 was observed as Martyrs’ Day in the erstwhile state of J&K in memory of 21 Kashmiris who were killed by the army of Dogra ruler Hari Singh during an uprising in 1931 when the region was a princely state. Before 2019, Kashmir would observe a shutdown every year on the day in memory of the martyrs venerated by both mainstream politicians as well as separatists.

December 5 is the birthday of National Conference founder Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah who is considered J&K’s tallest leader among mainstream politicians. The NC after coming to power in J&K last year had written to lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha urging him to include both days in the list of state holidays.