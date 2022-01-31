Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Junior tennis tournament: Triple delight for Sia

The day belonged to Chandigarh's Sia Mahajan who bagged as many as three titles on the concluding day of the AITA National Ranking Championship held at the Roots Tennis Academy in Zirakpur on Sunday
Sia Mahajan in action during the AITA National Ranking Championship at Roots Tennis Academy, Zirakpur. (HT Photo)
Published on Jan 31, 2022 01:43 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Zirakpur

The day belonged to Chandigarh’s Sia Mahajan who bagged as many as three titles on the concluding day of the AITA National Ranking Championship held at the Roots Tennis Academy in Zirakpur on Sunday.

Top-seed Sia beat Sidhak Kaur of Punjab 6-2, 6-2 in the girls’ U-16 final and Suhani Sabharwal of Maharashtra 6-4, 6-3 in the U-18 finals. In the U-18 girls’ doubles finals, Sia and Gursimrat Kaur outclassed Anusha Verma and Suhani Sabharwal 6-0, 6-1 to emerge victorious.

Results (finals):

Girls’ Under-16: Sia Mahajan (1) [CH] bt Sidhak Kaur (2) [PB] 6-2, 6-2.

Girls’ Under-18: Sia Mahajan (2) [CH] bt Suhani Sabharwal (4)[MH] 6-4,6-3.

Boys’ Under-16: Gurbaaz Singh (1) [PB] bt Hardik Khanduja (2) [PB] 6-1,7-6(5).

Boys’ Under-18: Akshat Dhull (2) [HR] bt Harmanjit Singh (1) [PB] 6-2,6-1.

Girls’ Under-18 (doubles): Sia Mahajan (1) [CH] and Gursimrat kaur (1) [PB] bt Anusha Verma (2) [HR] and Suhani Sabharwal [2] (MH) 6-0,6-1.

Boys’ Under-18 (doubles): Anirudh Sangra (2) [CH] and Arnav Bishnoi (2) [CH] bt Agnivesh Bhardwaj [HR] and Abhinav Sharma [HR] 7-5, 6-7(4), (10-7).

