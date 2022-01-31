Junior tennis tournament: Triple delight for Sia

The day belonged to Chandigarh’s Sia Mahajan who bagged as many as three titles on the concluding day of the AITA National Ranking Championship held at the Roots Tennis Academy in Zirakpur on Sunday.

Top-seed Sia beat Sidhak Kaur of Punjab 6-2, 6-2 in the girls’ U-16 final and Suhani Sabharwal of Maharashtra 6-4, 6-3 in the U-18 finals. In the U-18 girls’ doubles finals, Sia and Gursimrat Kaur outclassed Anusha Verma and Suhani Sabharwal 6-0, 6-1 to emerge victorious.

Results (finals):

Girls’ Under-16: Sia Mahajan (1) [CH] bt Sidhak Kaur (2) [PB] 6-2, 6-2.

Girls’ Under-18: Sia Mahajan (2) [CH] bt Suhani Sabharwal (4)[MH] 6-4,6-3.

Boys’ Under-16: Gurbaaz Singh (1) [PB] bt Hardik Khanduja (2) [PB] 6-1,7-6(5).

Boys’ Under-18: Akshat Dhull (2) [HR] bt Harmanjit Singh (1) [PB] 6-2,6-1.

Girls’ Under-18 (doubles): Sia Mahajan (1) [CH] and Gursimrat kaur (1) [PB] bt Anusha Verma (2) [HR] and Suhani Sabharwal [2] (MH) 6-0,6-1.

Boys’ Under-18 (doubles): Anirudh Sangra (2) [CH] and Arnav Bishnoi (2) [CH] bt Agnivesh Bhardwaj [HR] and Abhinav Sharma [HR] 7-5, 6-7(4), (10-7).