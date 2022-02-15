Just 101 new leprosy cases found in 9 months in HP: NHM director

Himachal Pradesh has recorded 101 new leprosy cases in last nine months, national health mission director Hemraj Bairwa said on Monday.

In a press release issued here, Bairwa said the National Leprosy Eradication Programme (NLEP) is being implemented for the patients suffering from leprosy. It aims to eliminate leprosy from every district of the nation by 2030.

He said that Himachal Pradesh has already eliminated leprosy by achieving the prevalence rate of less than 1 per 10,000 population.

“A total of 101 new leprosy cases have been detected from April 1, 2021 to January 31, 2022 in the state. The maximum number of 29 cases was reported from the Solan district, followed by 18 from Shimla district, 12 from Kangra district, nine from Chamba district and eight from Una.

Seven new cases of leprosy were detected in Bilaspur district, six in Mandi district, give in Sirmaur district, four in Hamirpur and three in Kinnaur.

No case of leprosy was found in Kullu and Lahaul and Spiti districts, he added.

Bairwa said the active case detection and regular surveillance activity are being conducted by Ashas in the villages where leprosy cases have been detected in last three years.

This is to ensure detection of leprosy cases at an early stage in order to prevent any further disabilities. He said that Ashas are provided an incentive for detecting new leprosy cases with or without disability at ₹ 250 and ₹ 200 per case, respectively.

Bairwa said the contacts of leprosy patients are also traced and provided free treatment post-exposure with single dose of rifampicin in order to prevent further transmission in the community.

He said the treatment of leprosy is being provided free of cost and available at all primary health centres. Micro cellular rubber (MCR) footwear are provided to the leprosy patients twice a year, he added.