Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Justice delivered on spot since people have lost faith in the system: Sidhu on sacrilege lynching
chandigarh news

Justice delivered on spot since people have lost faith in the system: Sidhu on sacrilege lynching

Sidhu reached Behbal Kalan village in Faridkot district on Monday and joined Sukhraj Singh, son of 2015 Behbal Kalan police firing victim Bhagwan Krishan Singh, who is sitting on an indefinite protest against the delay in delivery of justice
Punjab Congress chief Navjot Sidhu said had those behind the 2015 sacrilege of Guru Granth Sahib been punished, no one would have dared to repeat such an act. (HT Photo)
Published on Dec 21, 2021 01:53 AM IST
ByParteek Singh Mahal, Faridkot

Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu has said that attempts are being made to disrupt the communal harmony of Punjab under a political strategy to create fear in the mind of one community for vote politics.

He said that had those behind the 2015 sacrilege of Guru Granth Sahib been punished, no one would have dared to repeat at Darbar Sahib or anywhere else. Sidhu reached Behbal Kalan village in Faridkot district on Monday and joined Sukhraj Singh, son of 2015 Behbal Kalan police firing victim Bhagwan Krishan Singh, who is sitting on an indefinite protest against the delay in delivery of justice.

“In the recent sacrilege attempt, people delivered justice on the spot. This shows people have lost faith in the system. If exemplary punishment was given to behind the 2015 sacrilege incidents, no one would have dared to repeat,” he said.

Sidhu said he will raise with the government the issue of job to Ajit Singh who had sustained bullet injuries in the Kotkapura firing incident on October 14, 2015. “No one is more suitable for job on compassionate ground. But, unfortunately, jobs were given to sons of powerful people and not to Ajit,” he added.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Omicron
Horoscope Today
Parliament Winter Session 2021 Live
Covid Cases India
R Madhavan
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP