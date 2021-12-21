Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Justice delivered on spot since people have lost faith in the system: Sidhu on sacrilege lynching
Justice delivered on spot since people have lost faith in the system: Sidhu on sacrilege lynching

Sidhu reached Behbal Kalan village in Faridkot district on Monday and joined Sukhraj Singh, son of 2015 Behbal Kalan police firing victim Bhagwan Krishan Singh, who is sitting on an indefinite protest against the delay in delivery of justice
Punjab Congress chief Navjot Sidhu said had those behind the 2015 sacrilege of Guru Granth Sahib been punished, no one would have dared to repeat such an act. (HT Photo)
Published on Dec 21, 2021 01:53 AM IST
ByParteek Singh Mahal, Faridkot

Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu has said that attempts are being made to disrupt the communal harmony of Punjab under a political strategy to create fear in the mind of one community for vote politics.

He said that had those behind the 2015 sacrilege of Guru Granth Sahib been punished, no one would have dared to repeat at Darbar Sahib or anywhere else. Sidhu reached Behbal Kalan village in Faridkot district on Monday and joined Sukhraj Singh, son of 2015 Behbal Kalan police firing victim Bhagwan Krishan Singh, who is sitting on an indefinite protest against the delay in delivery of justice.

“In the recent sacrilege attempt, people delivered justice on the spot. This shows people have lost faith in the system. If exemplary punishment was given to behind the 2015 sacrilege incidents, no one would have dared to repeat,” he said.

Sidhu said he will raise with the government the issue of job to Ajit Singh who had sustained bullet injuries in the Kotkapura firing incident on October 14, 2015. “No one is more suitable for job on compassionate ground. But, unfortunately, jobs were given to sons of powerful people and not to Ajit,” he added.

