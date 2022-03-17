Kabaddi player shot dead: Family refuses to cremate body, demands killers’ arrest

The family and a large number of supporters of slain international kabaddi player Sandeep Nangal Ambian, aka, Sandeep Singh Sandhu, on Wednesday refused to cremate his body, demanding the arrest of the culprits involved in his killing as soon as possible.

A large number of kabaddi players, supporters, leaders of kabaddi federations along with the farmer unions staged a massive protest at Nakodar civil hospital, where his body is lying in a mortuary. His postmortem is yet to be conducted.

However, they lifted the protest after the assurance of Nakodar deputy superintendent of police Lakhwinder Singh that the accused will be arrested soon.

Maintaining that they will not cremate the body until the culprits are arrested, the protesters demanded that police must unearth the entire conspiracy behind the murder. They also urged the new Punjab government to take the case on a priority basis and deliver justice to the family.

“It is not only a murder of Sandeep but the murder of kabaddi game,” they said.

Four assailants, who came in car, fired multiple shots at Ambian, 38, on Monday when he was exiting a ground after being honoured by a committee of a kabaddi tournament in Mallian Kalan village in Nakodar.

Ambian, a permanent resident of the United Kingdom, was originally from Nangal Ambian village in Jalandhar’s Shahkot area. He used to visit Punjab every year to participate in Kabaddi tournaments. He is survived by his wife and two sons, who live in the UK.