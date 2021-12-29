Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Kaithal DC terminates revenue department clerk

Kaithal deputy commissioner (DC) Pradeep Dahiya ordered the dismissal of a clerk posted in the revenue department in Dhand
The clerk was suspended as he had allegedly provided false information in his application form and claimed that nobody from his family is a government employee. (iStock)
Published on Dec 29, 2021
HT Correspondent, Karnal

Kaithal deputy commissioner (DC) Pradeep Dahiya ordered the dismissal of a clerk posted in the revenue department in Dhand.

As per an official statement issued by the deputy commissioner’s office, clerk Kuldeep Singh was suspended as he had allegedly provided false information in the application form and claimed that nobody from his family is a government employee.

But during verification of documents, it was found that his brother is also in government service and is posted as a clerk since March 16, 2018 in Palwal district.

The DC has also recommended criminal action against him.

Kuldeep Singh, of Teontha village in Kaithal district, had joined duty after being selected for the post for clerk and further got posted in the office of DC on September 21, 2020. He had five additional marks as nobody from his family is in government services.

