Kaithal firing case: 19 booked for murder bid

A day after two people sustained bullet injuries in a firing between two groups outside Titram police station in Kaithal district, police on Sunday booked 19 people under the provisions of the Indian Penal Code and the Arms Act.

According to the investigators, two FIRs have been registered on the complaints of both the groups and 14 people have been booked under sections 307, 323, 506, 148, 149 and 120 B of the IPC and sections 25 and 27 of the Arms Act.

While, five people of the rival group were booked under sections 307, 323, 506, 148 and 149 of the IPC sections 25 and 27 of the Arms Act.

Taking a serious note of the incident, Kaithal superintendent of police Lokender Singh has formed three teams, including officials of the crime investigation agencies and Titram police station, to arrest the accused. There are reports that the police have also detained some people for interrogation.

Several rounds were fired during a panchayat on Saturday and Pradeep Kumar of Garhi village and Amit Kumar of Franswala village sustained bullet injuries. They were referred to PGIMER, Chandigarh. Binnu Singh of Garhi village also sustained multiple injuries with sharp-edged weapons and he has been referred to PGIMS, Rohtak.

There was a dispute between Harish Garg, Kuldeep Balu and the former had also filed a complaint of threatening and demanding ransom against the latter.

On Saturday, they had come to the police station with their followers and decided to settle the dispute mutually, but they got into a clash following heated arguments.