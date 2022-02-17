Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Kaithal police registers FIR against five farmers for opposing Pundri MLA’s visit

Five people have been booked under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for opposing the visit of Pundri MLA Randhir Gollen at Karora village in Kaithal district on Sunday
Published on Feb 17, 2022 01:00 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Karnal

Five people have been booked under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for opposing the visit of Pundri MLA Randhir Gollen at Karora village in Kaithal district on Sunday.

Police said the FIR was registered on complaint of constable Nayab Singh, who alleged that Pinder Singh, along with four unknown people, had threatened to protest the visit of the MLA in their village. Demanding action against the accused, the cop alleged that a video of the accused was circulated on the social media in which the accused had said that he will fire a bullet at the MLA if he enters the village.

Police said the FIR has been registered under Sections 147, 149, 506 and 120B of the IPC and investigation is on.

A high drama was witnessed in Karora village in district on Sunday as a group of villagers protested the visit of MLA Gollen at a gaushala in the village.

The villagers said they will not allow the MLA to visit their village as he had made anti-farmer statements during the year-long farmers’ agitation.

Later, the MLA had reached the nearby Serdha village and inaugurated a link road to be constructed with 55 lakh.

