Kang slams Cong for ‘dual stand’ on water dispute

Aam Aadmi Party MP Malvinder Singh Kang on Sunday condemned the central and Haryana governments for allegedly conspiring to deprive Punjab of its rightful share of water. Kang called out the Congress for its “duality”, highlighting the contradictory stances of Punjab and Haryana Congress leaders. (HT File)

Addressing a press conference here, he alleged that both BJP and Congress have a long-standing history of robbing Punjab of its water rights. “Today, Congress leader Randeep Surjewala accused AAP and BJP of colluding on water issues, but the truth is the exact opposite,” he added.

Kang called out the Congress for its “duality”, highlighting the contradictory stances of Punjab and Haryana Congress leaders. He said that Surjewala must first clarify whether the Punjab Congress is correct or the Haryana Congress.

“During the all-party meeting in Punjab, Congress leaders supported CM Bhagwant Mann’s stand that Punjab would not tolerate any coercion regarding its share of water. However, today, Surjewala has attempted to justify Haryana’s mismanagement and water overconsumption while accusing Punjab of wrongdoing,” he said.