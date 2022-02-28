Kangra included in Japan International Cooperation Agency project: Rakesh Pathania

The Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) has included Kangra district in its 800-crore “Project for Improvement of Himachal Pradesh Forest Ecosystems Management & Livelihoods” being implemented in the state.

“We had written to the Centre to include Kangra, being the most populous district, in the JICA project so that its benefits could reach maximum people,” said forest minister Rakesh Pathania addressing a press conference here.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He said that chief minister Jai Ram Thakur and Union minister for information and broadcasting Anurag Thakur also intervened in the matter and the JICA agreed to include Kangra in its project.

Accordingly, the JICA has given approval to implement the scheme in the 11 forest zones of three forest subdivisions in Dharamshala circle in the next financial year.

“We have already planned training of the beneficiaries which will be conducted in April. The mappings and micro-planning will also be done by April end and the project would be implemented in the Kangra from May onwards,” said Pathania.

He said initially ₹150 crore will be spent in Kangra under the project which aims at sustainable forest ecosystem management, biodiversity conservation and strengthening the institutional capacity by involving the local communities.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Nursery wing on cards

The minister said that he has also proposed to set up a separate nursery wing of the forest department.

“Nurseries are the backbone of the forest department. Our focus is to modernize the nurseries and equip them with the latest techniques,” he said adding, “The funds from JICA and integrated development project will be utilised for the purpose.”

Pathania said the techniques currently in prevalence in nurseries of the forest department are absolute and there was a need to replace them with modern state-of-the-art techniques.

He said that the department would use drone technology to monitor the nursery management and the trial of it has already been done.

Apart from that, there is also a plan to integrate dairy farming with the project and there are several such small ideas we are working on. The ultimate objective is to provide maximum benefit to the rural populace, he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}