Kangra ‘Tridev Sammelan’: Lotus will bloom again in Himachal, says Smriti Irani

Union minister for women and child development Smriti Irani on Friday made a scathing attack on Congress and its leader Rahul Gandhi.

Irani addressed the party’s “Trident Sammelan” at the Kangra’s Chambi ground. The event was organised to brace up the cadres for the assembly elections.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

She castigated the Congress and accused it of hampering the development of the state.

“If Congress wanted, it could have brought major institutes like AIIMS and IIM to Himachal, but it didn’t want to do this. Finally, Prime Minister Narendra Modi did it,” she said.

Irani described the Atal tunnel in Rohtang as a gift of Modi to Himachal.

She said the BJP broke the precedence set by the Congress regime. “Hampering developmental works had become a tradition during the Congress regime but our government changed it. Our party will change one more precedence in the state that is the BJP will achieve the mission repeat this time. The lotus will bloom again in Himachal,” she said.

Takes a jibe at Gandhi family

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

She took a jibe at the Gandhi family. “There is a family in the Congress which does not know whether they are in Delhi, Europe or Italy,” she said.

“Whenever there was a calamity, the Congress tried to mislead. It’s only the BJP that stood with countrymen during the crisis,” she said referring to the pandemic.

Jai Ram lists his govt’s achievements

The state government has accorded top priority to the health and social welfare sectors. During the regime of the previous government, the age limit for availing the benefit of an old-age pension was 80 years. The present government after assuming the office in its first cabinet meeting reduced the age limit to 70 years, chief minister Jai Ram Thakur while addressing the gathering said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He said the age limit for old-age pension had now been curtailed to 60 years.

He said that women of the state had played a vital role in empowering their families as well as society. Even during the peak pandemic, women came forward and made lakhs of handmade cloth masks to help the masses. He said the government has also fulfilled its announcement made on the occasion of the Himachal Day function held at Chamba and now only 50 per cent of the bus fare would be charged from women during intra-state travelling in HRTC buses. The state cabinet has also accorded its nod to it.

Detailing the benefits of the ambitious Ayushman Bharat Yojna, the chief minister said that financial assistance amounting to over ₹154 crore has been given to the beneficiaries of the state. Supplementing the Ayushman Bharat Yojna, the state government launched Mukhya Mantri Himachal Health Care Yojna to cover those families which were not covered under the Ayushman Bharat Yojna. Over 2.40 lakh beneficiaries have benefited by spending ₹218 crore, he added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He said under the PM Ujjawala Yojna which was started in 2016, over 1.37 lakh families have been covered, while the Mukhya Mantri Grihini Suvidha Yojna has also benefited 3.31 lakh families. Himachal Pradesh has become the first smoke-free state in the country where every household is having LPG connection now. The cabinet has also approved a free domestic water supply in rural areas and two free LPG cylinders for the beneficiaries of the Mukhya Mantri Grihini Suvidha Yojna.

The state government has accorded top priority to health care, Mukhya Mantri Sahara Yojna was also launched in 2019 for critical care patients who needed a helping hand. Under the Sahara Yojna, 17,989 patients with serious ailments have been provided with the financial assistance of ₹60.50 crore so far, the chief minister said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}