Kapil Dev pays homage to Yashpal Sharma on eve of 83’s release

Kapil Dev on Thursday attended a promotional event for the upcoming film 83, which chronicles the Indian cricket team’s 1983 World Cup triumph.

Sharing his excitement ahead of the film’s impending December 24 release, Dev, who captained the winning squad, said, “I have not seen the film yet. A lot of hard work has gone into the making of the film. We all are excited to see the movie and go back in time.”

“Unfortunately, Yashpal Sharma (a member of the World Cup-winning squad) is no more with us anymore but he is in our hearts and we will miss him,” the 62-year-old said, paying homage to his teammate at an event organised by Burlington English.

‘Good communication skills helped me significantly’

Shifting his focus on the importance of possessing sharp communication skills, Dev said, “English, while being a universal language, is a critical skill.” Dev revealed that honing his communication and language skills early in life helped him significantly in his sporting career.

“Today, it is helping in shaping and sharing my thoughts and ideas or enjoying my favourite Jazz Music. Modern-day sports persons need to have great communication skills. This ability of learning has helped me become an avid golfer too,” said Dev who has taken 434 Test wickets for India. He was named by Wisden as the Indian cricketer of the century in 2002. He holds the record of being the youngest cricket captain to win the world cup at the age of 24 years.

Actor Ranveer Singh is playing Dev’s role in the movie 83. “It was great to interact with Ranveer during the making of the movie. Other actors have also given their best I’m sure,” added Dev, who trained in Chandigarh during his formative years at the Sector 16 Cricket Stadium under Dronacharya awardee Desh Prem Azad and made his Test debut in 1978.