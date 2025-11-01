Kapurthala cantt sanitary worker, two others held for espionage

Unearthing an espionage racket, the Kapurthala police arrested three persons for allegedly sharing sensitive information related to a military establishment with Pakistan’s spies. Among those arrested is Rana, a resident of Kapurthala who works as a sanitary worker in the army cantonment. The other two have been identified as Jaskaran Singh alias Jassa of Chak Kannia village of Moga and Gurnam Singh of Bagewal village in Ferozepur, officials said. Six mobile phones were seized in which sensitive information was found stored, the police said. Sections 3, 4 and 5 of the Official Secrets Act, 1923, along with Section 152 (Acts endangering sovereignty, unity and integrity of India) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) have been slapped.

Superintendent of police (SP) Prabhjot Singh Virk said that based on inputs, cops first arrested Raja from Kanjali and found evidence of his communication with some contacts in Pakistan after looking into his mobile data. “Raja was sharing photographs of the restricted army areas and other sensitive information related to military establishments with his handlers. We immediately shared information with a central intelligence agency and a joint operation was launched to break the nexus,” Virk said.

During interrogation, Raja admitted that he came into contact with Pakistan’s spies through Jaskaran Singh, who contacted him and asked to share key military inputs and photographs of army installations. “Raja was paid a hefty amount in return. Jaskaran was immediately taken into custody. Following his arrest, Jaskaran told police that he met Gurnam Singh at some social gathering in Ferozepur. It was Gurnam’s plan to rope in both the accused into this espionage racket,” the SP said.

“We have sent the mobile phone data to the forensic laboratory for further examination. We have been looking into digital communication records and financial transactions of the accused,” Virk said.