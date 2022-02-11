Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Kapurthala court awards death penalty to youth for raping 7-year-old
chandigarh news

Kapurthala court awards death penalty to youth for raping 7-year-old

The Kapurthala additional district and sessions judge also awarded ₹8 lakh compensation to the victim and her family
The 7-year-old girl was treated at various hospitals and underwent multiple surgeries.
Published on Feb 11, 2022 12:36 AM IST
ByGagandeep Jassowal, Jalandhar

The district court in Kapurthala on Thursday awarded death penalty to a 26-year-old youth after holding him guilty of raping a seven-year-old girl besides brutalising her private parts in March last year.

Additional district and sessions judge Rajwinder Kaur also awarded 8 lakh compensation to the victim and her family.

Police had arrested Mukesh Kumar, who hails from Bihar, for committing the crime in a slum area near the Rail Coach Factory (RCF), Kapurthala, on March 15, 2021, immediately after the incident. He had come to Kapurthala only two weeks back.

According to the police complaint, Mukesh after spotting the girl alone at home took her to a vacant shanty on the pretext of getting her biscuits. He raped and sodomised the girl and even brutalised her private parts with a piece of wood, it was alleged.

When the girl’s parents returned from work and did not find her home they started searching for her. Later, they found her in the same shanty in a bad shape. She was rushed her to the civil hospital where her medical was done. The victim remained under treatment in various hospitals for more than 2 months.

RELATED STORIES

A case was registered under Section 376 (punishment of rape), 307 (attempt to murder) and other relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Section 4 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) at the Sultanpur Lodhi police station.

SBS Nagar senior superintendent of police (SSP) Kanwardeep Kaur, who was then posted as the Kapurthala SSP and supervised the investigation, said the chargesheet in the case was filed within 12 days.

Kaur said the victim was treated at the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh, Government Medical College, Amritsar, and other hospitals and underwent multiple surgeries.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Gagandeep Jassowal

A staff correspondent, based in Jalandhar covers Doaba Region of Punjab. Reports about Punjab Police, Enforcement Directorate, politics, corruption, legal, rural areas, socio-economic issues and technical education besides having specialisation in the investigative stories....view detail

TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
RBI Monetary Policy
Election 2022 Live
ICAI CA Result 2021
Horoscope Today
Happy Promise Day
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP