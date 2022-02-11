Kapurthala court awards death penalty to youth for raping 7-year-old

The district court in Kapurthala on Thursday awarded death penalty to a 26-year-old youth after holding him guilty of raping a seven-year-old girl besides brutalising her private parts in March last year.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Additional district and sessions judge Rajwinder Kaur also awarded ₹8 lakh compensation to the victim and her family.

Police had arrested Mukesh Kumar, who hails from Bihar, for committing the crime in a slum area near the Rail Coach Factory (RCF), Kapurthala, on March 15, 2021, immediately after the incident. He had come to Kapurthala only two weeks back.

According to the police complaint, Mukesh after spotting the girl alone at home took her to a vacant shanty on the pretext of getting her biscuits. He raped and sodomised the girl and even brutalised her private parts with a piece of wood, it was alleged.

When the girl’s parents returned from work and did not find her home they started searching for her. Later, they found her in the same shanty in a bad shape. She was rushed her to the civil hospital where her medical was done. The victim remained under treatment in various hospitals for more than 2 months.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A case was registered under Section 376 (punishment of rape), 307 (attempt to murder) and other relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Section 4 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) at the Sultanpur Lodhi police station.

SBS Nagar senior superintendent of police (SSP) Kanwardeep Kaur, who was then posted as the Kapurthala SSP and supervised the investigation, said the chargesheet in the case was filed within 12 days.

Kaur said the victim was treated at the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh, Government Medical College, Amritsar, and other hospitals and underwent multiple surgeries.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON