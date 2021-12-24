Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Kapurthala lynching: Autopsy report finds over 30 injuries on youth's body, no murder FIR yet
chandigarh news

Kapurthala lynching: Autopsy report finds over 30 injuries on youth’s body, no murder FIR yet

The team of doctors entrusted with conducting postmortem collects viscera for further examination to check whether he had consumed any intoxicant
The Kapurthala lynching took place a day after a youth trying to commit sacrilege at the Golden Temple in Amritsar was beaten to death on December 18.
Published on Dec 24, 2021 01:54 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Jalandhar

A team of five doctors entrusted with conducting postmortem on the unidentified youth, who was lynched by Sikh groups for allegedly disrespecting Nishan Sahib, the Sikh flag, at a gurdwara in Kapurthala district’s Nizampur village, has found nearly 30 injuries on the victim’s body.

Addressing the media on Thursday, officiating senior medical officer (SMO) Narinder Singh said the main injuries were on the neck, hips and the head. “There were multiple stab wounds on the victim’s body parts. We have collected viscera for further examination to check whether he had consumed any intoxicant. We have also taken samples of his teeth, hair and blood for the DNA test. The exact reason of the death will be clear from the final report,” he added.

The police have neither registered any fresh FIR with murder charges against the Sikh groups nor added murder section in the existing report that was registered under Section 295-A (hurting the religious sentiment) of the Indian Penal Code against the youth. The officials had said that they would investigate the murder charges in the same FIR.

The police had said there was “no visible sign” of sacrilege and it appeared that the youth, who was in his twenties, had come with the intention of committing theft in the gurdwara.

The body was cremated after the postmortem even as it was kept for identification for at least 72 hours. No one claimed the body or identified the victim.

The case was registered on the statement of Amarjit Singh, the shrine caretaker, against the youth for allegedly hurting religious sentiments.

Amarjit’s claim, however, has been found to be contradictory.

In a video that surfaced on social media, he admitted that the youth had not committed sacrilege with Guru Granth Sahib and even had food in the gurdwara. In another video, he is heard saying that the suspect was sent by someone from New Delhi for executing desecration by giving him money.

