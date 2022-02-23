Karandeep Kochhar’s sizzling 64 gives him first-round lead at Gujarat Open

City golfer Karandeep Kochhar’s sizzling eight-under 64 gave him the round-one lead in the Gujarat Open Golf Championship 2022 presented by Gujarat Tourism, the first event of the 2022 TATA Steel PGTI season being played at the Kalhaar Blues and Greens Golf Club in Ahmedabad on Tuesday.

Yashas Chandra MS of Mysore struck a 65 to be placed second, while there was a three-way tie for third place at 66—Om Prakash Chouhan of Mhow, Tapy Ghai of Gurugram and Jaipur-based rookie Prakhar Asawa.

Karandeep Kochhar, who finished second on the PGTI Order of Merit last year courtesy his two wins, made quite the start to the day after he bogeyed the first hole and followed it up with pars on the next five.

Kochhar produced a brilliant tee shot on the par-3 seventh that led to his first birdie of the day, setting him up for the rest of the round. He went on to add eight more birdies including a chip-in on the 15th and five conversions from a range of 12 to 15 feet.

Speaking about his performance, Kochhar said, “The four events I played on the Asian Tour recently were a good experience for me as far as negotiating windy conditions is concerned. That helped my game in similar conditions today at Kalhaar.”

“I would credit the birdie on the seventh for my turnaround today after a slow start. That was a key moment as it got me going for the day. The birdie on the 15th was quite satisfying as it is one of the toughest holes on the golf course especially with the wind coming into play today. So that too was a confidence booster towards the end of the round,” he added.

Yashas Chandra, who hit it close through the day, was six-under through 12 holes before his first bogey of the day on the fifth. He, however, ended the day well with two more birdies on the seventh and ninth.

Prakhar Asawa, making his debut as a professional, scored 10 birdies and conceded four bogeys during his 66 while Om Prakash Chouhan, who came close to winning last year’s edition, produced eight birdies and two bogeys.

Tapy Ghai, meanwhile, made an eagle on the eighth as well as five birdies and a bogey. Meanwhile, another chandigarh golfer Yuvraj Sandhu was tied-sixth.

Among the Ahmedabad-based golfers, Anshul Patel was the best-placed as he shot an opening round of 73 to be tied 32nd.

Olympian and reigning PGTI Order of Merit champion Udayan Mane began with a 79 to be tied 98th.