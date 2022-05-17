Karnal: Basmati seeds recalled over poor germination

Amid complaints of poor germination, ICAR-Indian Agricultural Research Institute’s regional centre in Karnal has recalled the seeds of Pusa Basmati 1509 variety of rice it sold to farmers.

As per the notification issued by the centre, the lot of this variety sold between February 25 and April 4 this year, which had the germination capacity above the fixed 80%, has been recalled as there is a possibility of decline in the germination. The quantity of seeds sold during this period was not disclosed, but it is said that it cost ₹80/kg.

Officials have asked the farmers, who had bought the seeds during this period from here, to contact them by May 21 along with the receipt and seeds.

They also claimed that the seeds were sold after proper testing and during the sale, they had good germination ability as per the fixed standard of 80%. With the reports of fall in seed vigour, their samples were sent for testing and experts found some issues in germination.

The sowing of paddy nursery officially started in Haryana from May 15. Farmers from several other states, including Punjab, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh, had also purchased seeds from IARI’s Karnal centre for early sowing. Officials said the farmers from Uttar Pradesh had also raised the issue following the poor germination.

Dr RN Yadav, principal scientist of IARI’s Karnal regional centre, said the decision to recall the seeds sold during this period was made immediately after the reports of poor germination surfaced.

He said the decision has been made in the interest of farmers and they can visit the regional centre by May 21 along with receipt and seeds. We will either replace the seeds or refund the money as per the farmers’ demand, he added.

When asked about the quantity of the seeds told to the farmers, he said he was unable to provide the figures, but added that complaints were received from the lot sold from February 25 to April 4.

