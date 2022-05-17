Karnal: Basmati seeds recalled over poor germination
Amid complaints of poor germination, ICAR-Indian Agricultural Research Institute’s regional centre in Karnal has recalled the seeds of Pusa Basmati 1509 variety of rice it sold to farmers.
As per the notification issued by the centre, the lot of this variety sold between February 25 and April 4 this year, which had the germination capacity above the fixed 80%, has been recalled as there is a possibility of decline in the germination. The quantity of seeds sold during this period was not disclosed, but it is said that it cost ₹80/kg.
Officials have asked the farmers, who had bought the seeds during this period from here, to contact them by May 21 along with the receipt and seeds.
They also claimed that the seeds were sold after proper testing and during the sale, they had good germination ability as per the fixed standard of 80%. With the reports of fall in seed vigour, their samples were sent for testing and experts found some issues in germination.
The sowing of paddy nursery officially started in Haryana from May 15. Farmers from several other states, including Punjab, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh, had also purchased seeds from IARI’s Karnal centre for early sowing. Officials said the farmers from Uttar Pradesh had also raised the issue following the poor germination.
Dr RN Yadav, principal scientist of IARI’s Karnal regional centre, said the decision to recall the seeds sold during this period was made immediately after the reports of poor germination surfaced.
He said the decision has been made in the interest of farmers and they can visit the regional centre by May 21 along with receipt and seeds. We will either replace the seeds or refund the money as per the farmers’ demand, he added.
When asked about the quantity of the seeds told to the farmers, he said he was unable to provide the figures, but added that complaints were received from the lot sold from February 25 to April 4.
Mundka fire: Owners of building, factory to be quizzed; DNA samples of 26 taken
The Delhi Police on Monday said that they will seek the custody of the two businessmen who were running an industrial unit in a Mundka building where a devastating fire killed 27 people on Friday in order to question them along with the owner of the building. The Goyal brothers were arrested on Friday, and the owner, Manish Lakra was arrested on Sunday.
Attack by rival group: Three bodies fished out of Yamunanagar canal
A day after 10 persons had jumped into Western Yamuna Canal in Buria region of Yamunanagar after allegedly being threatened by a rival group, a team of the national disaster response force (NDRF) on Monday recovered three bodies. The deceased were identified as Nikhil, Sahil and Suleman, while Allaudin and Sunny are still missing, superintendent of police Kamaldeep Goyal said. All of them were between 18 and 22 years of age and residents of Jagadhri.
Resumption of wheat procurement unlikely to improve Haryana tally
Centre's decision to resume procurement of wheat for 10 more days -- soon after banning its export after new low-output estimates -- is unlikely to help the Haryana government in improving its procurement tally, which is around 50% less than the last year. Officials from the Kurukshetra food and supplies controller also said that there was no arrival of wheat in mandis of the district.
Gang of oil thieves busted in Rohtak, three arrested
Police on Monday claimed to have busted a gang involved in theft of oil from the pipeline of Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited with the arrest of three persons from Rohtak. The accused have been identified as Narender, Pramod and Jai Kanwar, all residents of Jhajjar district. Rohtak superintendent of police Udai Singh Meena said Datar group has been given the security tender of the HPCL pipeline, which passes through Rohtak district.
Woman among 8 arrested as forces bust Lashkar module in J&K
Security forces busted a terror module of the Lashkar-e-Taiba outfit by arresting seven terrorists and their associates, including a militant trained in Pakistan and a woman associate, in north Bandipora on Monday. The arrested terror operatives include Arif Ajaz Shehri alias Anfal, Ajaz Ahmad Reshi and Shariq Ahmad Lone, and their associates Riyaz Ahmad Mir, Ghulam Mohammad Waza, Maqsood Ahmad Malik and Sheema Shafi. Three scooters were also impounded.
