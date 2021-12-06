Karnal: Command centre for traffic monitoring goes live

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday inaugurated an integrated command and control centre (ICCC) to keep round-the-clock vigil on traffic movement in his assembly segment Karnal.

Set up at a cost of around ₹153 crore under the Smart City Project, the ICCC comprises over 500 CCTV cameras, including 50 pan-tilt-zoom cameras, which cover all important points in the city.

As many as 42 cameras (360° rotator) have been installed on all roundabouts in the city on the National Highway-44. A staff of 60, including 30 operators, 20 cops and some officials of the Karnal municipal corporation, will be deputed for round-the-clock monitoring.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief minister said the ICCC will not only help the police monitor traffic movement in Karnal, but also help them check criminal activities in the city. A private company will run the project for five years.

Officials said 138 cameras installed at key traffic junctions were equipped with infrared and automatic number plate recognition (ANPR), 69 cameras had red light violation detection (RLVD) system and 20 will monitor violation of speed limits.

Also, 125 public address systems, 31 emergency call boxes and 31 variable message display boards have also been included. The emergency call box will help people contact ICCC in case of an emergency, whereas the message display boards will provide weather and other important information to commuters.

Karnal SP Ganga Ram Punia said these cameras, backed by digital evidence, will help enforced rules of the Motor Vehicle Act.

Committee to deal with corruption

On allegations of corruption in the Karnal municipal corporation (MC), the chief minister said strict steps were being taken in this direction and Karnal district vigilance committee, headed by the additional deputy commissioner, will deal with all complaints of corruption in government departments of the district.

Reacting to the question over the government-farmers deadlock, Khattar said, “The negotiations with farm leaders are going on and we are hopeful that the issue will be resolved peacefully, and they will return home.”

Later, the chief minister inaugurated developmental projects worth ₹40 crore, including a new building of the Karnal MC, built at ₹16 crore, and visited the newly set up Punjabi Bhawan and Valmiki Bhawan.