Karnal farmers’ convoy leaves for UP to campaign against BJP

On the call of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), a convoy of famers from Karnal district left for the poll-bound Uttar Pradesh to campaign against the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party on Sunday.

Earlier, farmers associated with the Bhartiya Kisan Union (Charuni) had held a meeting at the Jat Bhawan and had decided to reach out to the farmers in UP’s Shamli and Muzaffarnagar districts and request them to not vote for the BJP.

The farmers’ association contended that while the Union government had repealed the three contentious laws, they had not fulfilled their commitments on other demands, including forming a committee to guarantee minimum support price.

“We have decided to cover all assembly segments of Shamli and Muzaffarnagar districts and will remind voters about the harassment caused to farmers by the BJP-led government during the farmers agitation, which claimed the lives of over 750 farmers, and the Lakhimpur Kheri violence”, said farmer leader Jagdeep Singh Aulakh.

Another farmer, Manjeet Singh, said that they will not ask voters to support any particular party, but they will request the farmers not to vote for the BJP.

In the January-29 meeting of the coordination committee, the Samyukt Kisan Morcha, an umbrella body of farmer unions, had relaunched Mission Uttar Pradesh from February 3 and had appealed the people of the five states going to polls to vote against the ruling BJP in the upcoming elections.

On February 2, farm leader Gurnam Singh Charuni had said that the Bhartiya Kisan Union (Charuni) would campaign against the BJP in the assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Punjab,he requested farmers to campaign against the BJP candidates in UP and Uttarakhand.

