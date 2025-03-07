Karnal groom takes trend of lavish wedding a notch higher, arrives at venue in chopper

In wedding extravaganza that left residents of Karnal’s Ghogripur village awestruck, a bridegroom arrived at the wedding venue in a helicopter, donning a garland of Australian dollar notes. This was the first-ever chopper landing in the village located 10 km from the district headquarters. The bride and the groom pose before the helicopter at Karnal’s Ghogripur village on Thursday. (HT Photo)

The groom, Sahil Kumar of Mathana village of Kurukshetra, who tied the knot with Nikita of Bazida Jatan village on Thursday, said that it was his father and grandfather’s dream to see his baraat make such a grand entry.

Sahil further revealed that his younger brother, Vikas, a permanent resident (PR) of Australia, helped fulfil the family’s dream. The lavish wedding display cost them over ₹5 lakh.

The bride too was thrilled as it was her first ever flight.

Yogesh Sharma, the manager of Parmeshwar Lawns, where the wedding took place, said that apart from the provisions by authorities, special arrangements were made to ensure a safe landing.

“Village residents had gathered in large numbers to get a selfie with the chopper. After the function concluded, the bride and groom left for Mathana with a few family members in the same chopper. Generally, the bride’s farewell is an emotional moment for the family. But Nikita’s family was elated to see her leave in a chopper,” he added.