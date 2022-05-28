Karnal man gets life imprisonment for doctor’s murder

A district court on Friday sentenced a man with life imprisonment convicting him of murder of a senior doctor and former president of the Indian Medical Association.

However, two accused were acquitted by the court of the district and sessions judge Chandra Shekhar as police failed to prove their involvement in the case.

The court has also imposed a penalty of ₹25,000 to convict Pawan Kumar, of RK Puram in Karnal. As per police interrogation, Pawan Kumar was an employee at Dr Gupta’s Amritdhara Hospital.

As per the court orders, Pawan has been convicted of murder under Sections 302 and 120B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Arms Act.

The convict will first undergo the sentence awarded to him under Section 25 of the Arms Act and thereafter the convict will undergo the sentence awarded for the other offences.

The district attorney said they will file the appeal in the Punjab and Haryana high court against the acquittal and also for the death term to main convict Pawan instead of life imprisonment.

The court also directed the accused to pay compensation of ₹1 lakh to family of the deceased.

As per police investigation, on July 6, 2019, Dr Gupta was shot dead when he was on his way to his new hospital at ITI Chowk from the old hospital in Chora Bazaar in his chauffer with his driver.