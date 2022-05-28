Karnal man gets life imprisonment for doctor’s murder
A district court on Friday sentenced a man with life imprisonment convicting him of murder of a senior doctor and former president of the Indian Medical Association.
However, two accused were acquitted by the court of the district and sessions judge Chandra Shekhar as police failed to prove their involvement in the case.
The court has also imposed a penalty of ₹25,000 to convict Pawan Kumar, of RK Puram in Karnal. As per police interrogation, Pawan Kumar was an employee at Dr Gupta’s Amritdhara Hospital.
As per the court orders, Pawan has been convicted of murder under Sections 302 and 120B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Arms Act.
The convict will first undergo the sentence awarded to him under Section 25 of the Arms Act and thereafter the convict will undergo the sentence awarded for the other offences.
The district attorney said they will file the appeal in the Punjab and Haryana high court against the acquittal and also for the death term to main convict Pawan instead of life imprisonment.
The court also directed the accused to pay compensation of ₹1 lakh to family of the deceased.
As per police investigation, on July 6, 2019, Dr Gupta was shot dead when he was on his way to his new hospital at ITI Chowk from the old hospital in Chora Bazaar in his chauffer with his driver.
-
Controversy erupts over visit of psychologist at MDU
A controversy has erupted over the visit of psychologist Anil Pannikkar, of Hisar, to deliver a lecture on 'How to study and live life' at Maharshi Dayanand University's economics department on Sunday. MDU teachers' association president Vikas Siwach said the psychologist had filed multiple complaints against former V-C BK Punia and a dozen other employees. “Vikas Siwach had threatened me publicly. I request you to file a case against him,” Pannikkar added.
-
FDA seals illegal firm in Pune, seizes make-up materials worth ₹7 lakh
The Food and Drug Administration on Friday seized raw material used for making make-up products and bath products worth ₹7 lakh from a company located in Wakad, Pune. The company was manufacturing products without the requisite licence, said FDA officials. Seized materials include raw materials, bottles, labels and packaging materials. The manufacturing unit was sealed.
-
Link services with auto appeal software in a week: Haryana chief secy
Haryana chief secretary Sanjeev Kaushal on Friday set seven-day deadline for the administrative secretaries to connect services of their departments with the auto appeal software. Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar had launched AAS under the Right to Service Act to ensure that the works of citizens are completed within a stipulated time frame with transparency and accountability in service delivery.
-
UP reports 127 new Covid cases, 131 recoveries
Uttar Pradesh reported 127 new Covid-19 cases on Friday, while 131 patients recovered in the past 24 hours. In Lucknow, 16 new cases were reported which included seven females. Also, 16 patients recovered in the state capital, according to the health department data. New cases were reported from Aliganj (4), Aishbagh (2), Sarojininagar (2), Chinhat (1), among other areas.
-
Pained by Chautala’s sentence, JJP suspends all political programmes
The Jannayak Janata Party on Friday suspended all political programmes till further notice after the “painful verdict” of a special CBI court in Delhi that has sent former Haryana chief minister Om Prakash Chautala to jail in a disproportionate assets case. The JJP, a coalition partner of the Bharatiya Janata Party in Haryana, is a breakaway faction of the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD).
