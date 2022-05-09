Karnal: MBBS student kills self with father’s licensed pistol
A 23-year-old man allegedly killed himself with the licensed pistol of his father in Karnal’s Nissing, police said on Sunday.
The deceased was the son of a Karnal-based doctor and a student of MBBS final year at a college in Bengaluru.
Police officials said the incident took place on Sunday when the deceased was alone in his room. His family members rushed to his room when they heard a gunshot and found him dead with a bullet injury on his neck, the police said.
His family members said he had come home last month and the reason behind the incident has not been ascertained yet, said investigation officer Ajaib Singh.
He said the body has been handed over to the family after autopsy and the police have also taken the weapon in their possession for examination.
Haryana: Teen assaulted by group in Hisar
An 18-year-old boy was attacked with sticks and iron rods by a group of 12 to 14 persons at The victim, Mohit Kumar, a student of Class 12's a father's shop at Hisar's Uklana town, police said on Sunday. The victim, Mohit Kumar, a student of Class 12, suffered injuries and is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Hisar. A spokesman of Hisar police said the incident took place when Mohit was sitting at the shop in the absence of his father Ramniwas.
2 teenage boys feared drowned in Chenab in J&K’s Ramban
Two teenage boys, who had gone for a bath in the Chenab in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district, are feared to have drowned in the river, police said on Sunday. Station house officer Ramban Sandeep Charak said Parvinder Singh, 16, and Nitish Kumar, 15, of Diargali-Rajgarh, had gone for a bath in the river and slipped into deep waters on Sunday afternoon.
Two terrorists arrested in Kashmir’s Bandipora
Two 'hybrid' terrorists of Hizbul Mujahideen were arrested in Bandipora district of Jammu and Kashmir and arms and ammunition were recovered from their possession, police said on Sunday. On a specific input regarding movement of terrorists from Bandipora to Srinagar, a checkpoint was established by security forces near Wullar Vantage Aragam on Saturday, a police official said. He identified them as Abid Ali and Faisal Hassan Parray -- both residents of Herpora Achan Pulwama.
Haryana IPS officer Hemant Kalson booked for abusing, misbehaving with nurse
Haryana-cadre IPS officer Hemant Kalson has been booked for allegedly abusing and misbehaving with a staff nurse at the Civil Hospital, Sector 6, Panchkula. The officer was allegedly in an inebriated state at the time, the nurse said. She further alleged that Kalson also tried to attack her when she was trying to pacify him. The accused also allegedly threatened the nurse of sexual assault in the presence of policemen.
Two arrested for assaulting off-duty soldier in J&K’s Poonch
Two persons were arrested for allegedly attacking an army personnel who was on leave at his home in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Sunday. The prime accused, Gangandeep Singh of Darrah village of Poonch and Simranjeet Singh of Pind-Chatha in Jammu, were arrested during investigation of the assault case, a police official said.
