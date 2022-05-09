Karnal: MBBS student kills self with father’s licensed pistol

A 23-year-old man allegedly killed himself with the licensed pistol of his father in Karnal’s Nissing, police said on Sunday.

The deceased was the son of a Karnal-based doctor and a student of MBBS final year at a college in Bengaluru.

Police officials said the incident took place on Sunday when the deceased was alone in his room. His family members rushed to his room when they heard a gunshot and found him dead with a bullet injury on his neck, the police said.

His family members said he had come home last month and the reason behind the incident has not been ascertained yet, said investigation officer Ajaib Singh.

He said the body has been handed over to the family after autopsy and the police have also taken the weapon in their possession for examination.