Karnal MC launches special drive to improve Swachh Survekshan ranking

Having slipped to 86th rank in the Swachh Survekshan from the 17th position last year, the Karnal municipal corporation (MC) has launched a special campaign to improve cleanliness in the city.

As part of a plan prepared for the Swachh Survekshan-2022, a cleanliness competition will be carried out among hotels, eateries, educational institutions, market associations and government offices and the best performers will be honoured as per the rankings.

Efforts will also be made for citizen engagement and a campaign is also being organised in the city to make people aware about the cleanliness at public and private places. Officials monitoring the project said the parameters for the competition will be based on toilet cleanliness, waste management, compost pit, management of single use plastic and zero waste and 625 marks have been fixed.

MC commissioner Manoj Kumar said that the focus will also be on making Karnal water surplus as the city has already achieved open defecation-free status and penalties will be imposed for defecating in the open.

He said that steps are being taken to ban single-use plastic in the city.

The MC and the residents of the city will also be encouraged to make their wards self-reliant by disposing of wet and dry waste properly.

He said that this would be possible only with the cooperation of residents and it would also have a good impact on Swachh Survekshan 2022.

Karnal deputy commissioner-cum- Karnal Smart City Limited chief executive officer (CEO) Nishant Kumar Yadav expressed confidence in bringing the city among top 10 cities in the country in the next ranking. He said Karnal has bagged a state-level gold medal in cleanliness despite the Covid-19 pandemic.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON