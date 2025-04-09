Karnal MC passes enhanced budget of 394 crore

The Karnal Municipal Corporation (KMC) on Tuesday unanimously passed an enhanced budget of ₹394.25 crore for the year 2025-26 during its General House Meeting. The Karnal Municipal Corporation (KMC) on Tuesday unanimously passed an enhanced budget of ₹ 394.25 crore for the year 2025-26 during its General House Meeting. (HT Photo)

Earlier, it had passed a budget of ₹378 crore for 2023-24 and there was no elected house in the corresponding year.

Chaired by Mayor Renu Bala Gupta, this was the first official meeting of the newly elected house, besides a general gathering during the swearing-in ceremony of the mayors and councillors at Panchkula last month.

The meeting was also attended by Karnal MLA Jagmohan Anand, Municipal Commissioner Dr Vaishali Sharma, MP representative Kavinder Rana, all 20 ward councillors, municipal officials, and others.

In a statement, the MC said that an opening balance of ₹211.95 crore was shown for the financial year along with total proposed income projected at ₹312.58 crore taking the total funds available to ₹524.53 crore.

Against this, the proposed expenditure for the new financial year stands at ₹394.25 crore, leaving a surplus of ₹130.28 crore.

Meanwhile, in Ambala the house passed a budget of ₹181 crore for the financial year amid opposition from three Congress councillors.

The meeting was chaired by Mayor Shaija Sachdeva and attended by MC Commissioner Sachin Gupta, among others.