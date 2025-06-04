Karnal MLA for swift action in firing incident

A day after two bike-borne men allegedly fired outside a mobile shop of Karnal city, local BJP MLA Jagmohan Anand along with the members of the market association met SP Ganga Ram Punia on Tuesday to press for swift action. On Tuesday, two men arrived on a bike near Nagpal Sales Corporation, a mobile store, in a busy lane of Char Chaman area, and one of them fired two shots in the air, while the other opened the door to slip away a piece of paper demanding ransom of ₹ 1 crore. (Shutterstock/ Representational image)

Several police teams were rushed and DSP Rajiv Kumar carried out the initial probe at the crime spot. A case was registered and CCTV footage of the incident was collected.

Soon after the incident, security was provided to the family, Anand said.

After the meeting, he said that the SP has tasked various teams to trace the suspects and arrests will be made at the earliest.

The legislator said that the market association under its president Happy Singh is so far satisfied with the police investigation.