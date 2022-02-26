Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Karnal ‘oxy van’: Forest department releases 9.7 crore to power dept
chandigarh news

Karnal ‘oxy van’: Forest department releases 9.7 crore to power dept

The Haryana forest department has released 9.7 crore to the electricity department for removing poles and underground wires to develop an ‘oxy van’ in Karnal
Forest minister Kanwar Pal said on June 5, 2021, chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar had laid the foundation stone of the ‘oxy van’ in Karnal,” the area will be developed after the electricity department removes the equipment. (Representative Image/HT File)
Forest minister Kanwar Pal said on June 5, 2021, chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar had laid the foundation stone of the ‘oxy van’ in Karnal,” the area will be developed after the electricity department removes the equipment. (Representative Image/HT File)
Published on Feb 26, 2022 02:38 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

The Haryana forest department has released 9.7 crore to the electricity department for removing poles and underground wires to develop an ‘oxy van’ in Karnal, an official spokesperson said.

“The objective behind setting up the ‘oxy van’ is to provide a healthy environment to citizens and raise awareness about a wide array of plants and herbs and connect them to nature,” principal chief conservator of forests Jagdish Chandra said, adding that 14 types of components will be included in this proposed ‘oxy van’, including chit van, pakshi van, antariksh van, tapo van, aarogya van, neer van, rishi van, smriti van, sugandh van, an amphitheatre, information centre, library, light and sound show and a souvenir shop.

Forest minister Kanwar Pal said on June 5, 2021, chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar had laid the foundation stone of the oxy van’. “Once an ‘oxy van’ is created it will inspire the younger generation to conserve nature.”

Additional chief secretary (forest) AK Singh said once electricity lines are shifted, an oxy van will quickly be built.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, February 26, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out