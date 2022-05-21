Karnal youth thrashed for commenting against Khalistan on social media

A youth was allegedly thrashed by a group of people for allegedly commenting against Khalistan on social media.

The victim, identified as Sandeep Rana, is a resident of Karnal. He was attacked for opposing a comment in favour of Khalistan on Instagram.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A video of the incident was circulated on the social media in which a group of turbaned men can be seen thrashing the youth with sticks at Sector 14 in Karnal.

“Recently, I commented against a Khalistan-related post on Instagram. A person sought my contact number. They might have followed me. I was attacked at Sector 14,” the youth, who is a Class 12 student, said.

He has filed a police complaint against the unidentified persons for action.

Karnal superintendent of police Ganga Ram Punia said an FIR was registered under the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Police have identified some accused and are contacting them for interrogation. The SP said the reason for scuffle is also being ascertained.

Investigation officer Lakhbir Singh said police are working on the case and statement of the complainant has been recorded. A video of the incident is also being verified.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}