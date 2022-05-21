Karnal youth thrashed for commenting against Khalistan on social media
A youth was allegedly thrashed by a group of people for allegedly commenting against Khalistan on social media.
The victim, identified as Sandeep Rana, is a resident of Karnal. He was attacked for opposing a comment in favour of Khalistan on Instagram.
A video of the incident was circulated on the social media in which a group of turbaned men can be seen thrashing the youth with sticks at Sector 14 in Karnal.
“Recently, I commented against a Khalistan-related post on Instagram. A person sought my contact number. They might have followed me. I was attacked at Sector 14,” the youth, who is a Class 12 student, said.
He has filed a police complaint against the unidentified persons for action.
Karnal superintendent of police Ganga Ram Punia said an FIR was registered under the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Police have identified some accused and are contacting them for interrogation. The SP said the reason for scuffle is also being ascertained.
Investigation officer Lakhbir Singh said police are working on the case and statement of the complainant has been recorded. A video of the incident is also being verified.
Haryana man booked for raping 16-yr-old girl in Ludhiana
The Moti Nagar police on Thursday booked a resident of Kurukshetra, Haryana, for allegedly raping a 16-year-old girl at a hotel in Ludhiana around three-and-a-half months ago. The accused has been identified as Jatinder Singh of Kurukshetra. In her complaint, the victim, who is a resident of Mundian Kalan, stated that the accused is a distant relative. She had met him at a wedding in December 2021, where they had exchanged phone numbers.
Five services for Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran allottees start
Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday launched five exclusive services of the Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran which he said are aimed to give a new impetus to the state government's ease of living goal. Khattar said they have simplified the procedure of reallocation of assets. Under this, some unnecessary processes such as application for re-allotment, OTP, etc have been eliminated.
AAP should shun petty politics, release Haryana’s water share: Khattar
Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday said the Aam Aadmi Party government in Delhi should shun petty politics over water and insist that its own government in Punjab releases Haryana's share of 3.5 million acre foot of Ravi Beas waters by constructing the Sutlej Yamuna Link canal.
Ludhiana: Live streaming of CCTV footage at ICCC begins
The direct feeding of footage from over 1,400 CCTV cameras installed across the city has started at the Integrated Command and Control Centre established at the municipal corporation's Zone-D office in Sarabha Nagar. The ICCC has been established at a cost of ₹35.96 crore under the safe city project, which was earlier under the police, but was taken over by MC due to non-maintainence of cameras. Night vision cameras will also be installed under the project.
‘Organs of approximately 90% accident victims can be donated’
About two lakh patients suffer from kidney ailments and despite being eligible for a transplant, only about 6,000 are lucky enough to get kidney for the transplant operation, said Dr Mayank Somani, MD and CEO Apollomedics hospital in a press conference on Friday. Approximately over one lakh people need cornea transplant but only 25,000 are able to receive it, he said.
