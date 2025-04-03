Kasauli gang rape case: Court accepts plea challenging closure report, seeks records

The district and sessions court Solan has summoned records of lower court while accepting the appeal against a Kasauli court’s order accepting cancellation report filed by Kasauli police in a case of alleged gang rape lodged against Haryana BJP president Mohan Lal Badoli, 61, and singer Jai Bhagwan, popularly known as Rocky Mittal. The appeal was admitted on April 1 through which the complainant challenged the lower court’s order that accepted a cancellation report submitted by the Kasauli police on March 12, thus granting clean chit to Badoli and Mittal. (iStock)

The woman, through her lawyers had submitted before the court that the Kasauli court accepted the cancellation report without ensuring the complainant’s presence and without giving her an opportunity to file objections.

In December 2024, Badoli and Mittal were booked under Sections 376D (gang rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation) after the woman complained that she had been gang-raped at a hotel in Kasauli on July 3, 2023. She claimed that she met Badoli and Mittal at the hotel and was forced to consume alcohol before she was sexually assaulted. The woman claimed that Mittal promised to help her become an actor, while Badoli assured her of a government job.

The police had filed closure report on February 3 after it failed to get evidence in the case. The report, submitted to the Nalagarh court, highlighted several issues with the victim’s allegations, including her refusal to undergo a medical examination, absence of a CCTV footage and inconsistencies in statements. On March 12, the court in Kasauli had accepted the closure report after the victim failed to appear despite being summoned twice to record her statement before making a final decision on the closure report.

Now, the victim is seeking to set aside the lower court’s orders dated March 12, accepting the cancellation report. The next hearing in the case is on April 22.