Kasauli gangrape case: Court accepts closure report in rape case against Badoli, Mittal

A court in Himachal Pradesh’s Solan district on Thursday accepted the closure report filed by Kasauli police in an alleged gang rape case against Haryana BJP chief Mohan Lal Badoli and singer Jai Bhagwan, alias Rocky Mittal, citing lack of evidence and giving the accused a clean chit. Earlier too on March 12 last year, the Kasauli court had accepted the closure report highlighting the significant delay of more than 17 months in reporting the incident by the victim, which makes her case doubtful. (HT Photo for representation)

The case was registered in December 2024 in Kasauli after a 28-year-old woman had alleged that the two men raped her in Kasauli in July 2023. However, the woman failed to appear before the court, and the court on Thursday accepted the police closure report, giving Badoli and Mittal a clean chit. The police had filed the closure report after failing to gather sufficient evidence in the case.

The woman had claimed that Badoli and Mittal forced her to consume alcohol and raped her at a hotel in Kasauli in Solan district in July 2023. She also alleged that the accused recorded compromising videos and took photographs of her. The woman refused to undergo a medical examination, and no CCTV footage of the incident was available.

Earlier, on March 12, the Kasauli court had accepted a similar closure report, noting the delay of more than 17 months in reporting the incident, which raised doubts about the complaint. The woman’s friend, who she claimed was an eyewitness, did not support her allegations and denied the incident in a statement before the court. The victim’s employer, who had accompanied her to Kasauli, also did not corroborate her claims. The court observed that no medical evidence existed to substantiate the allegations of rape.

For these reasons, the cancellation report filed by the station house officer (SHO), Kasauli Police Station, was accepted.

However, the woman later filed a revision petition challenging the Kasauli court’s order that had accepted the closure report. A senior police officer privy to the matter said, “The court has dismissed the woman’s allegations. Due to a lack of evidence, the court upheld the police report. Consequently, it has been determined that Badoli and Mittal will not face rape charges.”