Kashmir: 10 overground workers of Jaish-e-Mohammad arrested during overnight raids

The State Investigation Agency(SIA) has arrested 10 people allegedly working as overground workers (OGWs) for the Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) during overnight raids conducted at 10 different locations in various districts of south and central Kashmir. The recently constituted SIA has the mandate to investigate crimes connected with terrorism and secessionism .

“These raids were primarily focused on the network of the JeM. Ten identified persons who were part of OGW modules and taking instructions from Jaish terrorist commanders have been arrested,” SIA said in a statement on Wednesday.

The SIA said the module members were organised into sub-modules in the form of verticals, so that the bigger network isn’t compromised in the event of the detection of one member. “The module have been painstakingly discovered through discreet surveillance, in which corroborative intelligence capable of being converted to admissible evidence in court was used to ascertain and confirm the Jaish OGW membership of the individuals. The module could be connected to other modules through higher levels of Jaish leadership,” the statement said.

The SIA further said the detected portion of the module had been active in recruiting other young persons, arranging finances and transporting weapons in south and central Kashmir, besides providing other logistic support.

“During the raids, cell phones, SIM cards, records to show use of banking channels and even a dummy pistol were seized. The arrested persons include one at whose house four terrorists had been killed on April 4, 2020,” the statement added. SIA said the unknown module was working towards furthering terror activities in south and central Kashmir.

“The arrested members were mostly recruiting vulnerable school and college going students, as a few of them are students themselves. They were in close connection with the regular terrorists of Jaish outfit and had been under surveillance for quite some time,” the statement said, adding that the digital records seized is being sent to FSL for evidence analysis and the arrested persons will be presented before the NIA court in Srinagar, seeking permission for custodial questioning.

SIA termed the arrests a success and said it would dent the upper ground network of Jaish and degrade its ability to undertake terror activities across the valley.

Four terrorist associates arrested in Srinagar

The Jammu and Kashmir Police have arrested four overground workers of The Resistant Front (TRF) for providing logistic and other support to active terrorists in Kashmir Valley and issuing threats to government employees, panchayat members and security force jawans.

The accused have been identified as Basharat Ahmed Pampori of Maidanpora, Srinagar; Adil Shafi Bhat of Daresh Kadal, Srinagar; and Muzamil Fayaz Sofi and Adil Mushtaq Mir of Bagh-e-Sundar Payeen, Maidanpora.

A J&K Police spokesman said that on the basis of reliable intelligence input, it was found that the terrorist organisation TRF is active in J&K and is being orchestrated by handlers based in Pakistan, and two active terrorists, Basit Ahmed Dar of Redwani Kulgam and Momin Gulzar of Eidgah Srinagar, are using the network of over ground workers in the valley for subversive activities.

“These OGWs are providing logistic support and are harbouring these terrorists in Kashmir valley. Accordingly, a case under Sections 13, 18, 38, 39 of Unlawful Activities Prevention Act and Section 120B of IPC was registered at the Kothibagh police station,” he said.

“These OGWs were also found involved in creating content for the threatening posters issued by TRF. Through these posters, they aimed to threaten government employees, police, armed forces, elected PRls and non-local businessmen and to cause disaffection against the state,” the spokesman said, adding that during investigation, it was also found that they had recently provided logistic support to three militants, Momin Gulbar, Arif Ahmed Hazar and one foreign terrorist by providing them shelter and also facilitated them in carrying out terrorist attacks in Srinagar city. “The investigation is continuing so as to identify other OGWs involved in this network.”