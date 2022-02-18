Kashmir: Court issues arrest orders for senior journalist

A court in Kashmir on Wednesday issued arrest orders for senior journalist Gowhar Geelani and asked the police to present him before court.

The orders were passed by executive magistrate 1st Class Shopian after the journalist failed to appear before the court after he was served a summon earlier this month. The court has directed station house officer, Heerpora, to produce the journalist before it.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Geelani was served summon on February 3, after the court had a received a police complaint that blamed him for disseminating information on the social media that would have endangered life of a cop injured in the militant attack at Amshipora Shopian in South Kashmir.

In last two months two journalists have been arrested by the police in Kashmir. Fahad Shah was arrested on February 4, after police had registered case against him at Pulwama police station. Shah runs a news portal and magazine — Kashmiri Walla. Soon after his arrest, police said three cases were registered against him in last four years.

In January, police arrested a journalist Sajjad Gul from Hajin after he uploaded a protest video of the family of a Lashkar-e-Taiba(LeT) militant who was killed in an encounter with security forces. Gul was later booked under PSA. Several journalist bodies and leaders of mainstream political parties condemned arrest of journalists in Kashmir.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}