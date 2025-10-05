Kashmir: Crime branch books one in ₹46.9 lakh online scam

Economic Offences Wing (Crime Branch Kashmir) has busted a ₹46.90 lakh online supply scam and registered a case against one masquerading as a supplier of natural nuts. Upon receipt of the complaint, a preliminary enquiry was initiated at the Economic Offences Wing. (File)

The branch received a written complaint alleging a person based in Pune, claiming to be the proprietor of a firm named DK Enterprises contacted the complainant and assured the supply of “Sifine Natural Nut”.

“However, despite receiving an advance payment, the consignment was never delivered, thereby cheating the complainant of ₹46.90 lakhs,” a spokesperson of the wing said.

Upon receipt of the complaint, a preliminary enquiry was initiated at the Economic Offences Wing. “During the course of the probe, it prima facie surfaced that the alleged supplier, by deceitful means, placed a false supply order and misrepresented DK Enterprises as a legitimate supplier of “Sifine Natural Nut”. The complainant was induced to part with the money on this pretext, which later turned out to be fraudulent,” the spokesperson said.

The wing said that the acts on part of the accused thus prima facie disclose the commission of cognisable offences punishable under Section 420 of the IPC read with Section 66 (D) of the Information Technology Act.

“Accordingly, cognisance has been taken and a formal case has been registered at the police station, crime branch Kashmir. Further investigation into the matter is in progress,” the spokesperson said.