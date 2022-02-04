Kashmir: Fresh snow, rain lash Valley; Gulmarg shivers at -6°C

Most parts of Kashmir received fresh snowfall while rain and sleet lashed Srinagar city as the minimum temperature improved across the valley due to the precipitation overnight, officials said on Thursday.

Gulmarg and Pahalgam, tourist resorts in the north and south of the valley respectively, recorded more than six inches of fresh snowfall, while Ganderbal district received around five inches of fresh snow, the officials said. Baramulla, Kupwara and other parts of the valley also received significant snowfall since Wednesday, they said.

Director of Disaster Management, Amir Ali, said ”Machines have been deployed for snow clearance operations in Gulmarg.”

MeT officials on Wednesday said the region is likely to receive widespread light to moderate rain and snow between February 2 and 4, primarily on February 3. “Some places in Jammu region may receive thunderstorm and hailstorm on February 3. There may be isolated heavy rainfall, and snowfall in south Kashmir and Jammu. Light rainfall and snow may also take place at scattered places on February 6 and 7.”

The famous ski-resort of Gulmarg recorded a low of minus 6°C – up from minus 8.0°C the previous night. Pahalgam tourist resort in south Kashmir recorded a low of minus 1.7 degrees Celsius – up from minus 6.1°C the previous night, they said.

Officials said Qazigund recorded the minimum of 0.2°C – up from the previous night’s minus 1.2°C. The nearby south Kashmir town of Kokernag recorded a low of minus 1°C. The mercury in Kupwara in north Kashmir settled at a low of 1°C.

J&K Police save life of critically-ill patient

Srinagar The Jammu and Kashmir Police saved the life of a critically-ill patient who was stranded in Waliwar region of Kashmir due to heavy snowfall and got him admitted to a hospital on time, a press release stated .

The Ganderbal police station received a distress call that the patient, Shahnawaz Ahmad Khan, needed immediate medical attention. As no vehicular services were available due to snowfall, a police team led by ASI Gulzar Ahmad rushed to the spot and shifted the patient to Primary Health Center (PHC) in Lar.