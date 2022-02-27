Kashmir journalist Fahad Shah gets bail; ‘re-arrested’ in another case
Kashmir journalist Fahad Shah was granted bail by an NIA special court (TADA court), his lawyer said on Saturday.
Shah, 33, was arrested on February 4 owing to his work with police saying that three separate FIRs were registered against him for allegedly glorifying terrorism and fake news.
Shah’s lawyer Omair Ronga said that he has been granted interim bail till March 12.
“The majesty of law has been upheld; the special court designated under the NIA Act admitted @pzfahad to interim bail. Thank you for the support from every corner and everyone,” Ronga said in a tweet.
“The police have been informed of the court decision through a docket and we are waiting for his release,” Ronga said.
Fahad Shah is running a news portal and magazine “Kashmiri Walla” and the latest case for which he was arrested was on February 4 in Pulwama.
Police said that he has three FIRs in his name in the past four years.
“Fahad Shah is wanted in three cases for glorifying terrorism, spreading fake news and inciting general public for creating law and order situations,” inspector-general of police Vijay Kumar had said.
Meanwhile, hours after he was granted bail, Fahad was arrested in another case and shifted to another police station in Shopian, his lawyer Omair Ronga said.
The lawyer said that as his family and friends were waiting outside the Pulwama police station for his release, they were informed by the police that he has been arrested in another case registered at the Imamsahib police station in Shopian.
“Pulwama police handed him over to a police party from Shopian. Although we were not served any notice in the recent times in this case, they have now simply changed the custody,” said Ronga.
