Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Feb 01, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Kashmir: Mehbooba writes to Andhra, Bihar CMs against Waqf bill

ByHT Correspondent, Srinagar
Feb 01, 2025 06:02 AM IST

Former J&K chief minister and PDP president Mehbooba Mufti caims that the Waqf Amendment Bill is against religious and constitutional rights of Muslims

Claiming that the Waqf Amendment Bill is against religious and constitutional rights of Muslims, former J&K chief minister and PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Friday wrote to Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar and Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu, urging them to halt the proposed Waqf Amendment Bill in Parliament.

Mehbooba Mufti (AP file)
Mehbooba Mufti (AP file)

The Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC), after clearing the Waqf bill, had recently presented it before Parliament. Muslim religious and political leaders have been meeting political parties, making last-ditch attempts to not let the bill pass if put for voting in Parliament.

Both Nitish Kumar and Chandrababu Naidu are part of the NDA government. Mufti posted the letters on X that read, “The proposed Waqf amendment bill not only violates the religious & constitutional rights of Muslims but also seeks to snatch these properties by diluting the autonomy of the Waqf Act...”

National Conference MP Ruhullah Mehdi and Hurriyat chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, who are in New Delhi, are also planning to hold meeting with top political leaders.

Mirwaiz, who has been in Delhi since January 24 after his meeting with Joint Parliamentary Committee on Waqf Amendment Bill, also held a series of meetings with various leaders, including MP Asaduddin Owaisi and Maulana Mehmood Madni, president of Jamiat Ulama-e-Hind. He also held meetings on Thursday.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, February 01, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On