Kashmir: Mehbooba writes to Andhra, Bihar CMs against Waqf bill

Claiming that the Waqf Amendment Bill is against religious and constitutional rights of Muslims, former J&K chief minister and PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Friday wrote to Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar and Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu, urging them to halt the proposed Waqf Amendment Bill in Parliament. Mehbooba Mufti (AP file)

The Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC), after clearing the Waqf bill, had recently presented it before Parliament. Muslim religious and political leaders have been meeting political parties, making last-ditch attempts to not let the bill pass if put for voting in Parliament.

Both Nitish Kumar and Chandrababu Naidu are part of the NDA government. Mufti posted the letters on X that read, “The proposed Waqf amendment bill not only violates the religious & constitutional rights of Muslims but also seeks to snatch these properties by diluting the autonomy of the Waqf Act...”

National Conference MP Ruhullah Mehdi and Hurriyat chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, who are in New Delhi, are also planning to hold meeting with top political leaders.

Mirwaiz, who has been in Delhi since January 24 after his meeting with Joint Parliamentary Committee on Waqf Amendment Bill, also held a series of meetings with various leaders, including MP Asaduddin Owaisi and Maulana Mehmood Madni, president of Jamiat Ulama-e-Hind. He also held meetings on Thursday.