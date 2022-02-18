Kashmir: Naib tehsildar held for demanding 30,000 bribe

The Anti-Corruption Bureau on Thursday arrested the naib tehsildar of Chuker in Baramulla district for demanding ₹30,000 from a villager to grant permission to cut a walnut tree.

The accused has been identified as Habibullah Mir.

“The complainant approached Mir seeking permission to cut the walnut tree near his house, as it is very old and about to fall. The naib tehsildar after visiting the spot asked for a bribe of ₹30,000 to grant permission. The amount was later settled at ₹20,000, of which the complainant deposited ₹10,000 in his bank account,” the ACB said in a statement.

The ACB said that a case under Prevention of Corruption Act was registered at Baramulla police station against the accused and investigation was initiated.

MORE NEWS IN BRIEFS

2 vehicle lifters arrested

The police on Thursday arrested two vehicle lifters and recovered two cars and two bikes from them.The accused have been identified as Sahir Amin Dar of Kursoo, Rajbagh (Thag) and Imtiyaz Ahmad Dar of Aqal Mir, Khanyar. The duo was arrested in two different cases under sections of vehicle theft, forgery and cheating.

Govt staffers told to upload performance reports

The administration on Thursday ordered all employees working in various government departments, PSUs and organisations to upload their monthly performance reports by 7th of every month on the J&K Employees Performance Monitoring Portal from March onwards. The administration has also directed reviewing/controlling officers to review self-assessment of their subordinates by 15th of every month. The move is aimed at ensuring efficiency and accountability among the government employees in the union territory.

CRPF to observe Raising Day in Jammu on March 19

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) is all set to organise its annual Raising Day parade for the first time in Jammu on March 19. The event is likely to be attended by minister of state for home affairs Nityanand Rai. The paramilitary force currently has 70 battalions in Kashmir performing law and order duties and guarding vital installations, besides being utilised in anti-terror operations.

