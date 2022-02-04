Kashmir: News magazine editor held for uploading ‘anti-national content’

Jammu and Kashmir Police on Friday arrested the editor of Kashmiri Walla for allegedly uploading “anti-national content”. A case against Fahad Shah was registered in Pulwama a few days ago.

“It was reliably learnt by Pulwama Police that some Facebook users and portals have been uploading anti-national content, including photographs, videos and posts, with criminal intention to create fear among public and the content so uploaded can provoke the public to disturb law and order. It was also learnt that these Facebook users are uploading such posts which tantamount to glorifying the terrorist activities and causing dent to the image of law enforcing agencies besides causing ill-will and disaffection against the country,” a police spokesperson said in a statement.

“During the course of investigation, one accused person identified as Fahad Shah was arrested. The accused is on police remand. The investigation into the matter is in progress,” the spokesperson added.

Former J&K chief minister and PDP president Mehbooba Mufti condemned the arrest of journalist. “Standing up for the truth is deemed anti national. Showing the mirror to a deeply intolerant & authoritarian government is also anti national. Fahad’s journalistic work speaks for itself & depicts the ground reality unpalatable to GOI. How many Fahad’s will you arrest?,” Mehbooba tweeted.

HP: Man booked for extorting money

Shimla The CID wing of HP Police has booked a man who allegedly extorted money from industrialists by posing as an IG. Vinay Agarwal had extorted ₹1.9 crore, said Himachal DGP Sanjay Kundu, adding that accused would visit industrial areas of Kala Amb, Baddi, and Nalagarh Uniformed while armed officials of Haryana Police would accompany him illegally. He said an SIT was formed on February 2, which is headed by SP (cybercrime) Rohit Malpani with Gaurav Singh, SP (economic offences wing), SP CID (Crime) Virender Kalia, ASP (cybercrime) Narvir Singh Rathore, DSP (CID, crime) Mukesh Kumar, and five police personnel including two inspectors, two SIs and one ASI. Kundu said the gang led by Vinay Aggarwal has extorted huge sums of money from several industrialists of Himachal and other states. The investigation revealed that this case was not a normal white-collar crime, but a crime with many linkages. Further investigation is in progress, he added.

‘Many people in admn trying to sabotage assurances about J&K elections’

Srinagar Former J&K chief minister and NC vice-president Omar Abdullah said many people in administration were trying to sabotage the assurances about elections in J&K. He was reacting to the reports that delimitation commission will be given another extension that means elections will be further delayed in UT. “If true, it will not come as a surprise. Assurances in Parliament and from the Red Fort about the restoration of democratic rule in J&K ring hollow when we know so many in the J&K administration are trying to sabotage these assurances,” tweeted Omar Abdullah.

Srinagar: Friday prayers disallowed again

Srinagar The Friday prayers were disallowed again owing to the curbs at city’s historic Jamia Masjid, making it 27th consecutive Friday without prayers at the mosque. Anjuman Auqaf Jama Masjid Srinagar in a statement expressed deep dismay that the historic and central Jamia Masjid continued to remain silent as Mirwaiz e Kashmir Mohammad Umar Farooq completes two-and-a-half years of house detention.