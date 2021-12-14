Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Kashmir records sub-zero temperatures, Srinagar shivers at -3.5 °C

All the weather stations in Kashmir witnessed sub-zero temperatures during the previous night with Srinagar recording -3.5 °C, the weather office said on Monday
Published on Dec 14, 2021 03:01 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Srinagar

All the weather stations in Kashmir witnessed sub-zero temperatures during the previous night with Srinagar recording -3.5 °C, the weather office said on Monday.

Nights continued to record sub-zero temperatures in Kashmir for the ninth day on Monday with the mercury plunging to - 5.3 °C in the mountain resort of Pahalgam in south Kashmir.

The days remain dry as the sun makes appearances while occasionally mornings remain foggy.

In north Kashmir, the ski resort of Gulmarg recorded a night temperature of -5 °C.

The summer capital Srinagar recorded -3.5 °C as against -3 °C a night earlier.

It was -4.4 °C in Konibal, - 4.2 °C in Kupwara, and -2.8 °C in Qazigund.

In the union territory of Ladakh, Drass recorded bone-chilling – 16.2 °C while it was – 10.9 °C in Leh during the night.

There is a weather office’s prediction of a coming western disturbance from the night of December 14 which may bring snow and rains.

Director, meteorological department of J&K and Ladakh, Sonam Lotus has said the dry weather spell will break by the night of December 14.

“As of now, light snow and rain in the plains of J&K are most likely during the nights of December 14 and 15,” he said on Saturday.

“Light to moderate snow is also likely at places like Sonmarg-Drass axis, Panikhar-Padum and on other higher reaches of Kargil and Leh dist during the above period,” he said.

