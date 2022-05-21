Kashmir: Security situation reviewed in high-level meeting

A high-level security meeting was held in south Kashmir on Friday, wherein possibility of drone attacks and sticky bombs at upcoming Amarnath Yatra convoys was discussed.

Chaired by Inspector General of Police, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar and attended by all top senior police officers, the meeting comprised a detailed presentation by Anantnag SSP on the proposed security measures/arrangements to be put in place for the yatra.

A police spokesperson said IGP Kumar stressed on the need of adopting proactive and coordinated approach towards ensuring adequate arrangements for smooth and successful conduct of yatra. He emphasised upon the officers to make adequate use of modern security gadgets, technology including CCTVs, drones and also pay special attention towards generating specific intelligence and conduct anti-terrorist operations.

DGP visits Baramulla

J&K Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh on Friday said charges should be framed against accused in the wine shop attack in Baramulla.

The DGP visited Baramulla where he reviewed security situation in the backdrop of attack on the wine shop in a high-security zone wherein one person was killed.

DGP Singh also interacted with the police personnel who were part of operation in which militants involved in the attack were arrested.

“The DGP appreciated the team for cracking the terror module in quickest possible time and directed speedy completion of the case and framing of charges against the accused,” a police spokesperson said, adding that DGP told officers that investigation should be taken to the logical conclusion by using the modern and scientific tools to ensure exemplary punishment to all the perpetrators.

The top cop directed the officers to enhance naka checking and night domination, besides, strengthening of checkpoints and patrolling in sensitive areas.