Kashmir: Security situation reviewed in high-level meeting
A high-level security meeting was held in south Kashmir on Friday, wherein possibility of drone attacks and sticky bombs at upcoming Amarnath Yatra convoys was discussed.
Chaired by Inspector General of Police, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar and attended by all top senior police officers, the meeting comprised a detailed presentation by Anantnag SSP on the proposed security measures/arrangements to be put in place for the yatra.
A police spokesperson said IGP Kumar stressed on the need of adopting proactive and coordinated approach towards ensuring adequate arrangements for smooth and successful conduct of yatra. He emphasised upon the officers to make adequate use of modern security gadgets, technology including CCTVs, drones and also pay special attention towards generating specific intelligence and conduct anti-terrorist operations.
DGP visits Baramulla
J&K Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh on Friday said charges should be framed against accused in the wine shop attack in Baramulla.
The DGP visited Baramulla where he reviewed security situation in the backdrop of attack on the wine shop in a high-security zone wherein one person was killed.
DGP Singh also interacted with the police personnel who were part of operation in which militants involved in the attack were arrested.
“The DGP appreciated the team for cracking the terror module in quickest possible time and directed speedy completion of the case and framing of charges against the accused,” a police spokesperson said, adding that DGP told officers that investigation should be taken to the logical conclusion by using the modern and scientific tools to ensure exemplary punishment to all the perpetrators.
The top cop directed the officers to enhance naka checking and night domination, besides, strengthening of checkpoints and patrolling in sensitive areas.
-
HRERA issues notice to freeze bank accounts of Mahira Infratech
Following the cancellation of a licence of a housing project in Sector 68 and blacklisting four other projects being developed by Mahira Infratech Ltd (formerly known as Sai Aaina Farms Pvt Ltd), the Haryana Real Estate Regulatory Authority Gurugram on Friday said it has issued a notice to freeze all bank accounts associated with the real estate firm.
-
HP Police rank first in completing passport verification reports
Himachal Pradesh Police have been ranked number one among all states in the country in terms of completing police verification reports for issuance of passports, jumping six slots in a year. A press statement said in the financial year 2021-22, the Himachal Pradesh Police issued verification reports, which are sought by the regional passport office, in an average time of 1.67 days, thereby securing the first place among all states in the country.
-
Special drive to curb underage driving starts across city, say traffic police
Gurugram: The Gurugram traffic police on Friday launched a three-day drive to keep a check on underage driving across the city, said the officials. The drive has been implemented across all the stretches in the city, and the number of fines issued on Friday will be tabulated on Saturday, said the officials. The traffic police issues multiple fines for underage driving, driving without a valid licence, and also allowing someone unauthorised to drive a vehicle.
-
Paper leak case: Oppn turns heat on Himachal DGP Kundu
Even as the Himachal government has announced to hand over the police recruitment paper leak case to the Central Bureau of Investigation, Opposition parties, including the Communist Party of India (Marxist) and the Aam Aadmi Party, have turned up the heat on Himachal chief minister Jai Ram Thakur and director general of police Sanjay Kundu.
-
RS Bhath takes charge as Manesar civic body’s joint commissioner II
Gurugram: RS Bhath, district town planner (enforcement), took additional charge as the joint commissioner II of the Municipal Corporation of Manesar on Friday. According to Bhath, areas of immediate focus will include dealing with illegal colonies, good sanitation services, and updating the property taxation service. Random checks were also conducted at Sehrawan village, along with senior sanitation inspector Vijay Kaushik. Bhath also reviewed development work of the 44ft Manesar-Sikanderpur Badha road.
