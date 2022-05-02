Kashmir set for bumper tourist season this year
Despite the Covid third wave in the beginning of the year, Kashmir Valley has witnessed record tourist arrivals in the first four months of 2022, setting the tone for a bumper season this year.
On average, over 5,000 people have visited the Himalayan Valley every day this year so far. In 2021, the average daily arrivals were around 1,800.
“We are on the way to shattering all records as 6.05 lakh people have visited the region this year till April end. In 2021, as many as 6.61 lakh people had visited the Valley in the whole year,” said Ahsan Chisti, deputy director, tourism department.
Even as the Covid third wave peaked in January, the arrival of tourists continued, though at a lesser pace. As many as 60,000 people visited in January, after which the arrivals picked speed as the pandemic slowed down.
In February the number of arrivals was 1.05 lakh, which increased to 1.8 lakh in March and further shooting to 2.6 lakh in April. “Going by the arrivals, we expect a good year ahead,” said Chisti.
Mukhtar Shah, president of the Hoteliers Club Gulmarg, said that the flow of tourists has been constant after a long time. “In the past, we used to witness fluctuating tourist arrivals. But this year, we reached full capacity of peak arrivals in the beginning of March - around one-and-a-half months ahead of time. Otherwise, such flow used to be seen after April 15,” Shah said.
He added that a good number of visitors was seen during the winter months as well. “For the first time after the 2014 floods, the winter season got a good grip. Last year’s Khelo India publicity was one of the reasons,” he said. Shah believes that if things keep going at the current rate, they can see decadal records broken.
“If season starts early and continues to improve, it is indicative that the highest records can break,” he said.
Chisti said that there were multiple reasons for tourist numbers breaking records. “The primary reason is that for the past two years ,the department and other stakeholders have worked hard continuously for the promotion of tourism. Improvement of infrastructure, capacity building of stakeholders and timely vaccination against Covid were also key factors,” the deputy director said.
“Those who wanted to go abroad and couldn’t go due to Covid restrictions were also wooed to come here,” he added.
One of the major tourist spots which attracted a lot of people to the Valley was the opening of Tulip garden on the banks of Dal Lake in the last week of March. The garden witnessed an all-time high arrival of over 3.5 lakh visitors this year since its establishment in 2007.
Tourism had nosedived in Kashmir after August 5, 2019 when the special status of the erstwhile state was revoked and restrictions imposed on movement of people and communication shut for months. The situation was then further aggravated by the Covid-19 lockdowns in 2020 and beginning of 2021.
The arrivals picked speed from October 2021 and have not stopped since then which is expected to improve the local economy. “It is a livelihood driven sector which will obviously improve the economy here,” Chisti said.
Himachal CM inaugurates 17 upgraded schools in Seraj
Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Sunday virtually inaugurated 17 upgraded schools in Seraj assembly constituency of Mandi district. Primary schools in Surangi, Kau, Kandhi, Kothda and Majhan have been upgraded to middle schools; middle schools in Jhot, Shalagad, Bahwa, Raingalu, Kalhani and Narayanban to high schools and high schools in Dharotdhar, Mani, Seri-Batwara, Baghi-Bhanwas, Sudharani, Lambsafad and Chaplandidhar to senior secondary schools.
Shimla: 93 girls rescued as fire breaks out in forest near orphanage
As many as 93 girls were rescued after the fire from a nearby forest spread and surrounded the building of a government-run orphanage in the capitals town's peripheral Tuttikandi locality. Of the 93 children, 20 were below six-years-old. “The staff quickly removed the gas cylinder from the kitchen as there was danger that it may burst,” superintendent at the orphanage, Narmada Sharma said. The firefighters reached the spot and immediately called for ambulances to shift the children.
Himachal: BJP ups theante after AAP leader’spro-Khalistan tweets resurface
The Himachal BJP has stepped up the offensive against Aam Aadmi Party after its state social media chief Harpreet Singh Bedi's old pro-Khalistan tweets resurfaced and went viral on social media. The tweets were allegedly posted by Bedi from time to time since 2012. The account has been deleted after the row erupted.
‘Respiratory and cardiac ailments on the rise among youths’
Deaths due to respiratory illness and cardiac ailments are on the rise, particularly among youngsters, said Dr BP Singh at the 'Cardio Respicon Update-2022', a conference on respiratory illness held on Sunday. Head of Midland Hospital, Dr Singh said there has been increase in number of patients with respiratory illness. Such cases were less during Covid pandemic and they are again on the rise as patients are ignoring basic principles of keeping safe from such illness, he added.
Fake TTE nabbed from Prayagraj Junction
The Government Railway Police arrested a fake travelling ticket examiner (TTE) from Prayagraj Junction on Sunday. The was nabbed following a tip off, GRP officials said. SHO GRP Ram Mohan Rai said acting on a tip off, the GRP team carried out the raid and arrested a person posing as TTE. The accused identified as Kamla Pal of Ghazipur district was issuing fake tickets to passengers in return for cash.
