Kashmir to get 5 more police stations raising Srinagar’s strength to 31

The Jammu and Kashmir government has sanctioned five additional police stations or posts in Kashmir, four of them in the summer capital Srinagar and one in the central district of Budgam.

Besides, it has also ordered the upgrading of three police posts of Srinagar to police stations.

Currently, Jammu and Kashmir has at least 203 police stations and posts of which the highest 27 are in Srinagar followed by 26 in the Jammu district. With the establishment of new police stations and posts, Srinagar’s strength of police stations and posts will go up to 31 and that of Budgam to eight.

The sanction came on Saturday by the home department, government of Jammu and Kashmir, which also gave a nod for the creation of 310 posts of assistant sub-inspector, constable and follower.

The government notification provides for the creation of police units in Srinagar’s Shalteng, Sangam, Khimber, Tengpora and Budgam’s Mouchwa.

It also provided for the upgradation of three police posts in the Bemina, Chanapora and Ahmed Nagar areas of Srinagar to police stations.

The government further sanctioned the creation of 310 posts of various ranks, with 49 new posts for assistant sub-inspector, 246 for constable and 15 for follower.