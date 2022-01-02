Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Kashmir to receive fresh snow next week: MeT office
chandigarh news

Kashmir to receive fresh snow next week: MeT office

The weather office said they expect colder days and warmer nights from Sunday onwards.. (Waseem Andrabi/Hindustan Times)
Published on Jan 02, 2022 11:00 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Srinagar

Kashmir could witness moderate to heavy snowfall next week that could lead to the disruption of air and surface transport, MeT office said on Saturday.

“As per today’s analysis, light snow is expected over higher reaches of Kashmir, Zojila-Drass axis during evening/night and may continue tomorrow,” MeT office said in a statement.

The weather office said that widespread snow and rain spell of moderate to heavy intensity is most likely during January 4 to 6 in both UTs.

“Heavy snow is expected at some places on January 5 and 6 that may affect surface and air transportation. Light snow is expected over higher reaches of Kashmir on January 1 and 2.”

The weather office said they expect colder days and warmer nights from Sunday onwards.

