Kashmir witnesses fresh spell of rain, snow; Gulmarg shivers at -4.6°C

Kashmir witnessed a fresh spell of rains and snowfall in the plains and upper reaches due to a fresh western disturbance that is active over the region.

The MeT department had already predicted two back-to-back western disturbances that could see fresh snowfall in the Valley.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

MeT office in a statement said that a spell of light rain/snow in plains and light to moderate snow over higher reaches at scattered places during January 17-18 and 21-22. “There is no forecast of major snow till January-end and there will be an improvement in fog.”

Director, MeT, Sonum Lotus said that there isn’t any forecast for a major snow spell till this month end. “The two weak western disturbances are active over the region this time that can bring light to moderate snow in the region.”

On Sunday night due to cloud cover there was an improvement in cold conditions across Kashmir. The lowest temperature of -4.6°C was recorded in Gulmarg while another tourist resort of Pahalgam in south Kashmir shivered at -3.6°C. The mercury settled at 1.0°C in the summer capital Srinagar during the night while it was -1°C in south Kashmir’s Qazigund, the gateway into Kashmir from Jammu.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Leh recorded - 13.1°C. Kashmir is under the grip of Chilai Kalan, the Valley’s harshest over 40-day winter period which started on December 21.

J&K witnessed widespread rains and snowfall between January 4 and 8 leading to the closure of the Srinagar-Jammu highway and the cancellation of hundreds of flights at the Srinagar International Airport.