Kashmiri man’s death in Delhi: Parties seek probe

Amid allegations of foul play, the mysterious death of a Kashmir youth in Delhi earlier this week has triggered anger in the Valley with increasing demands from political parties for an impartial probe. Amid allegations of foul play, the mysterious death of a Kashmir youth in Delhi earlier this week has triggered anger in the Valley with increasing demands from political parties for an impartial probe. (Getty Images/ Representational image)

Zubair Ahmad Bhat, 30, a resident of Ali Kadal in Srinagar, died in New Delhi under mysterious circumstances on Tuesday. His family has alleged that he had gone to Delhi for work and was assaulted in Delhi.

People’s Democratic Party leader Iltija Mufti alleged that Bhat was subjected to custodial torture by Delhi Police.

“Zubair Ahmed Bhat didn’t die under mysterious circumstances. Let me bite the bullet & state the unpleasant truth. His family claims he was picked up by Delhi Police, questioned & thrashed with rods. This 30 year old man was the sole breadwinner for his mother & siblings. When will this pattern of snuffing out the lives of innocent Kashmiris purely on suspicion end? We demand answers & accountability. @DelhiPolice @JmuKmrPolice,” Mufti wrote on X.

She also met the family and said that his family members showed her the texts he had sent before death.

She said: “They showed me his last message, which said the police caught him and took his Aadhaar card. He messaged his sister and wrote, ‘The police caught me because I am Kashmiri. They took my Aadhaar card, and then they beat me with sticks. I am in a hotel. May God have mercy. His family says he left Jammu for Delhi. After reaching Delhi, the police at one of the stations, I think it was Lajpat Nagar, caught Zubair, took his Aadhaar card, and beat him. The next day, when he went back to collect his Aadhaar card, they beat him again. And when he returned home, he died” is what happened to Zubair.”

Congress leader and AICC chairman of media and publicity, Pawan Khera sought response of Delhi Police regarding Bhat’s death.

“In the capital city, a young Kashmiri dies under mysterious circumstances and not a word of it gets discussed in mainstream media? If you don’t question the authorities, obviously the authorities won’t give you answers. @DelhiPolice needs to respond to questions surrounding the death of Zubair Ahmad Bhat,” he said on X.

National Conference spokesperson Imran Nabi Dar sought an impartial probe.

“In this age of technology & smart policing, I fail to understand how a death could be termed mysterious. Clear the air around the death of Zubair Ahmad in Delhi @DelhiPolice. We demand an impartial, time bound probe into the incident,” Dar said.

Apni Party president Altaf Bukhari said that the J&K administration should take up the matter with Delhi authorities.

“It is now the responsibility of the J&K administration to take up this matter with the authorities in Delhi to ensure that the truth behind his tragic death is fully uncovered,” Bukhari said.