Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Kashmiri Pandits continue to protest against Rahul Bhat’s killing
chandigarh news

Kashmiri Pandits continue to protest against Rahul Bhat’s killing

Scores of Kashmiri Pandits assembled at Tulmulla in Ganderbal district to protest against the killing of their community member, the officials said.
The protesters held photographs of Bhat, who was shot dead by the ultras inside his office at Chadoora in Budgam district on May 12, and shouted slogans like “we want justice”, the officials said (PTI)
Published on May 17, 2022 02:49 AM IST
ByPress Trust of India

Protests by Kashmiri Pandits over the killing of Rahul Bhat by militants inside his office last week continued in Ganderbal and Anatnag districts of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, officials said.

Scores of Kashmiri Pandits assembled at Tulmulla in Ganderbal district to protest against the killing of their community member, the officials said.

The protesters held photographs of Bhat, who was shot dead by the ultras inside his office at Chadoora in Budgam district on May 12, and shouted slogans like “we want justice”, the officials said.

Similar protests were also held in Anantnag where the protesters also set afire effigies depicting the present government.

The union territory administration has ordered a probe by a Special Investigation Team into Bhat’s killing

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP